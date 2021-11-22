Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 225/21: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Logistea AB (227/21)

Correction refers to the dates marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 22, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 23, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: LOGI A Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0002017657 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0017131329 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 23, 2021 Short name: LOGI B Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0017083207 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0017131337 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 23, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.