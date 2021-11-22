Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.
WKN: A0MVAQ ISIN: SE0002017657 Ticker-Symbol: 1OL 
22.11.21
0,416 Euro
-0,116
-21,73 %
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 12:29
127 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Logistea AB (227/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's extraordinary general meeting,
held on October 22, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Nov 23, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 LOGI A       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0002017657    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0017131329    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 23, 2021    
                                
Short name:                 LOGI B       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0017083207    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0017131337    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 23, 2021    



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
