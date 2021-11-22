Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (OTCQX: SLNFF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in Canada, is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol "SLNFF". The OTCQX is the highest market tier operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SFI".

The OTCQX provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade SLNFF. To be eligible for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The Company is in the process of obtaining Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SLNFF/overview.

"We are excited to join the OTCQX community and bring our dividend paying common shares to a wider audience of investors," said Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer. "We are building a fantastic following of investors interested in the luxury and ultra-luxury vehicle leasing market. Most traditional auto leasing service the sub-prime lending markets, but our unique value proposition targets the new trend of Luxury-As-A-Service, where clients are looking for more flexibility in ownership, brand variety, and a partner who can source rare or limited-edition vehicles. We look forward to welcoming new retail and institutional investors from the U.S. and thank the OTC Markets Group for their assistance and welcoming team."

McMillan LLP acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Solution Financial

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts, and other high-value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners, and international students. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining, and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

