New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Back Market, the world's leading renewed electronics marketplace, and ShipStation, a world-leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution today announced a global partnership to make renewed technology more accessible and affordable. This strategic partnership gives Back Market third-party sellers an integrated, multi-channel order management solution enabling them to provide convenient and cost-effective shipping choices just in time for holiday shopping demands. It also enables ShipStation to expand its presence more rapidly outside the United States and help sellers scale their businesses worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

Partnership makes renewed technology more accessible

Enhanced shipping options bring added value in time for holiday shopping

Renewed technology play elevated role in light of supply chain and chip shortage issues

About Back Market



Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world's leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries (including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Japan, Finland, Ireland and Slovakia and more recently, Sweden). It employs a team of over 500 employees and counting across its offices located in New York, London, Prague, Seoul, Berlin, Paris, and Bordeaux.



About ShipStation



Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

