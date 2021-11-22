American Resources Corporation Names Tarlis Thompson as President of American Carbon Division

Tarlis Thompson, COO of American Resources, has been named President of the American Carbon Mining Division

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, has named Tarlis Thompson as president of their American Carbon division, assuming the top role of the mining division in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Mr. Thompson, who also holds the COO role of American Resources Corporation, will assume the top spot in the mining division, a position he has been working towards since joining the company in 2015. Tarlis will continue to oversee the daily operational activity in Kentucky and West Virginia and will work with the executive team to establish operational forecasts and expansion plans within the region to maximize the value of its current asset base.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "Given the growth of our business over the last two years, it became prudent to shift operational roles within the company to better achieve our projected growth. There is nobody that deserves this role more than Tarlis, based on his history of performance, passion and capabilities to succeed. We have the utmost confidence in Tarlis to lead a low cost, shareholder and employee-friendly culture in our mining division. Going into 2022, we are positioned to have hands down the best year we've ever had as a company, and having Tarlis in this role to lead the men and women at American Carbon we believes solidifies this opportunity."

The Company's two primary business lines, American Carbon and American Rare Earth, are both entering 2022 with the strongest market demand for its commercial products. The company has been strategically scaling its operation and positioning team members to ensure the Company is best prepared for this phase of growth while also ensuring that all its business lines can best leverage the Company's overall asset base and talent pool.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

