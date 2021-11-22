Regulatory News:

Jonathan started his career in investment banking in 2009 at Citigroup, in the Capital Markets Origination department, where he notably worked on bond issues for companies and governments in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In 2011, he moved to France and joined the corporate and investment bank SG CIB, where he worked in debt capital markets and infrastructure project finance, before moving to a corporate role within Société Générale in 2014, first in investor relations then in strategy and corporate M&A.

In October 2021, Jonathan Kirk joined Carmila as Head of Investor Relations. In his new role he reports to Pierre-Yves Thirion, CFO of Carmila.

Jonathan has a Masters degree from the University of Oxford and is a CFA Charterholder.

INVESTOR AGENDA

7 December 2021: Carmila Capital Markets Day

16 February 2022 (after market close): 2021 Annual Results

17 February 2022: Investor and Analyst Meeting

21 April 2022 (after market close): Q1 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.13 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila's teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

