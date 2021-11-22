CEO, Jim Atkinson issues the following reminder to shareholders of the upcoming AGM which will also provide an update on the Company's developments and future growth strategy.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to remind shareholders it will host the Company's Annual General Meeting at the offices of Irwin Lowy LLP, 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON, this Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested parties can join via webcast through Zoom, details provided below. The Company will also answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks, and interested sharesholders and investors are asked to submit their questions to jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca.

AGM Agenda Summary

As announced on October 22, 2021, the AGM purpose is to, amongst other business matters, receive the audited 2020 financials, appoint MS Partners as the Company auditors, set the number of Company directors, elect the board of directors, approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, approve the continuance of the Company from the province of British Columbia to Ontario, and transact such further or other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Shareholder Update

A shareholder update brief will be facilitated by Advance United's CEO, Jim Atkinson, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company's current projects and vision for future growth. Mr. Atkinson will address pre-submitted questions sent to jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca and live chat questions from Zoom Room participants.

2021 Company Update Highlights

Advance United, formerly Talisker Gold Corp., announced our public listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange effective May 28, 2021.

The Company completed work programs across all three properties in the summer months of 2021 and expanded land holdings on two of the properties Doyle Lake in September 2021 and Buck Lake in October 2021.

In October the Company engaged Fundamental Research Corp., an independent small-cap research firm, for analyst coverage. FRC is one of the largest independent research companies in the world with an 18-year track record of covering more than 550 small-cap to large-cap companies.

The Company announced in November 2021 a Private Placement and Flow-Through offering at a price of $1.50 per share on a "best-efforts basis" for total aggregate proceeds of $2,500,000.

Shareholder Update and Growth Strategy

A shareholder update brief will be facilitated by Advance United's CEO, Jim Atkinson, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company's growth strategy, pipeline of new projects, vision for new property acquisitions through the Company's technology and marketplace platform, and future growth and expansions into new territories and marketplaces including possibilities in the copper, lithium, PPE's mineral group in the United States and internationally.

Join the Advance United Zoom Webcast

Shareholders and interested investors can join the Advance United Holdings AGM Zoom meeting by visiting www.zoom.us and entering Meeting ID: 837 4873 1683, Passcode: 376199, or by clicking here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83748731683?pwd=RjhQUXNJSFM2N2gzMEJuSS9obUMzZz09

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Contact Information

James Atkinson P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

