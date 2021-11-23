Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Renewable Energy Finance Executive Héctor Peña to Board of Directors

Additional Independent Board Member Qualifies Company for Application to Uplist to OTCQB

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the appointment of Héctor Peña, a veteran renewable energy finance executive, to the Board of Directors.

Héctor Peña is a financial executive with over 20 years' experience in accounting and operations, M&A, due diligence, turnarounds, start-ups, and large complex projects at solar renewable energy organizations. Most recently he was Vice President of Finance and Suntuity, part of the Suntuity Group of companies, a conglomerate of renewable energy, finance, technology and UAV service companies, where he helped to expand the company nationwide.

Previously he was Financial Controller at Scout Clean Energy a wind and solar renewable energy organization with more than 60 entities, a balance sheet of over $1.2B and revenues of over $50M annually. He has served as Director of AM and Business Ops at X-Elio North America and Head of Accounting Solar Frontier Americas for Idemitsu Renewables. Héctor has also held accounting and controller positions at Gestamp Solar N.A., Environmental Systems Corporation, CIL, M.J. Daly LLC and Noble Environmental Power. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Financial Accounting from University of New Haven and a Masters of Science in Accounting from Eastern Connecticut State University.

"Héctor has overseen billions of dollars worth of transactions financing the development of projects in renewable power generation and other commercial and residential construction," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "His expertise at streamlining revenues, cost savings initiatives, and strengthening overall operating margins will support a continuing focus on sustainable revenue growth, our corporate streamlining program to decrease costs and further realize cost synergies across our family of companies, and goal to achieve profitability in the near-term.

"With this additional independent board member appointed, we now qualify to apply to uplist to the OTCQB. We are privileged to welcome Héctor to the Board and look forward to his contributions to help us increase the breadth and depth of our reach as a Company, positioning us to continue to create value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

