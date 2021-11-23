DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Nov-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded b) Nature of the under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations transaction Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP10.88 381,064

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded b) Nature of the under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations transaction Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP10.88 426,876

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded b) Nature of the under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations transaction Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 640,523 c) GBP10.88

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General

