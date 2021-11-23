Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
23.11.21
09:16 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50013,60017:22
Dow Jones News
23.11.2021 | 15:58
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Nov-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Kevin Beatty 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General 
                    Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)                   GBP10.88     381,064

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Tim Collier 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General 
                    Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)                   GBP10.88     426,876

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Paul Zwillenberg 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General 
                    Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
       Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                           640,523 
c)                   GBP10.88

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Lord Rothermere 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Executive Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 09:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)                   GBP10.88     714,653

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Ravinder Chandhok 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Technology Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General 
                    Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
       Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                           278,613 
c)                   GBP10.88

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           James Lindsay 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Director of Group Finance 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of awards granted in June 2019 under the Daily Mail and General 
                    Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded 
b)      Nature of the      under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nominations 
       transaction       Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating Shareholders of 
                    the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the 
                    principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. 
       Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                           59,971 
c)                   GBP10.88

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 22 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127509 
EQS News ID:  1251450 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251450&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 09:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.