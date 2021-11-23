Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Considering Proposal with Technicon Design to Create New Electric Vehicle

SUMMARY: Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging electric automobile company, is pleased to announce considering Technicon Design to develop a "completely new" electric vehicle for consumers targeted for early 2023. Technicon Design covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization and specialist recruitment.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / With a target of early 2023 to roll out its first electric vehicle, Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) has initiated discussions with Technicon Design to develop this model for the consumer market. The company is a specialist supplier of design recruitment and studio services in the automotive industry worldwide.

"We are pleased and excited to be considering Technicon Design for the creation of our new electric vehicle," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "The company and its team of specialists have a long track record in the automotive industry of developing, and innovative designs for OEMs."

Elektros is set to operate as both a developer of its own electric vehicles as well as a supplier of components for the EV market. The company currently has a patent pending on a self-recharging battery assembly and a multi-port charging assembly system for on-board energy storage.

Technicon boast astounding credentials. With Mr. Goodchild, VP of Business Development, leading this initiative. He has a proven history of performance with respect to a clients timeline producing its deliverables. The production date set for early 2023 is the reason Elektros is earnestly considering this engagement with Technicon.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

About Technicon Design

With a proven track record of more than 40 years, Technicon Design is a renowned design partner with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the transportation, marine, aerospace, luxury, and industrial design sectors. The company was acquired by SEGULA Technologies in 2017. Together, the groups offer their clients a wider service spectrum, covering creative design, design modelling, visualization, show car realization and specialist recruitment, in addition to the large range of engineering services already provided by SEGULA Technologies.

