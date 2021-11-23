Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Wanda Witoslawski has served in progressively responsible financial positions for private and public companies over the past twenty years. Her experience includes Controller and CFO positions in mortgage, asset management, manufacturing, and transportation industries where she managed accounting functions for a staff from 4 to 1,350 employees. Previously, she was an Outsourced Accounting Financial Manager at Eide Bailly LLP, where she worked on variety of projects including managing the SIRC account at Eide Bailly LLP, where she has worked directly with the Company several months. She served as Chief Financial Officer of United Rail, Inc. overseeing all financial aspects encompassing a portfolio of over 5,000 units of residential properties. She has also served as CFO at Shearson Financial Network and Controller at Ocean West Funding. She holds a Master's degree in Economics and Finance from Gdansk University, Poland.

"We welcome Wanda to the position and are privileged to have someone of her caliber and financial skill set serve as our CFO - maturing our finance department on the path to a future uplisting," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "Wanda brings a dedicated work ethic as well as a proven and concentrated knowledge in the financial and operational disciplines - as proven by our work with her during her time at Eide Bailly. Her expertise in auditing and analysis, as well as identifying revenue and cost reduction opportunities will make a significant contribution to the strategic development of our company. We believe her experience will be instrumental for uplisting, further growth and expanding our national customer base.

"We anticipate a smooth onboarding process with Wanda, which will allow us to remain focused on finalizing our near-term application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and other exciting capital markets milestones underway," concluded Massey.

