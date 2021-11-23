Regulatory News:
Bastide Le Confort Médical (Euronext Paris Compartment B: BLC, FR0000035370), a specialist in the supply of medical devices and home care services, announces its 2021-2022 financial calendar.
Events
Dates *
2021-22 Q1 Revenue
Monday November 15, 2021
2021-22 H1 Revenue
Monday February 28, 2022
2021-22 H1 Results
Tuesday March 22, 2022
2021-22 Q3 Revenue
Friday May 13, 2022
2021-22 Full-Year Revenue
Wednesday August 31, 2022
2021-22 Full-Year Results
Tuesday October 18, 2022
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.
Next financial press release
2020-21 H1 Revenue: Monday February 28, 2022, after market.
About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical
Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, the BASTIDE Group is one of the main European providers of services (rental and sale) of Medical Devices. Present in 5 countries, BASTIDE is developing a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet the needs of patients in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, perfusion, respiratory, stomatherapy and urology. BASTIDE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, Bloomberg BLC: FP).
