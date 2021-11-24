- (PLX AI) - Zalando GMV growth is likely to slow next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target EUR 65 implies 17% downside
- • Zalando GMV growth likely will end up in the lower end of the 20-25% medium-term growth range next year, with the first half of the year below that corridor, and as low as 15%, BofA said
- • This doesn't threaten long-term targets, but it means 6-9 months of underwhelming growth before a recovery, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, delivery delays risk impacting spring/summer 2022, while inflation may impact customer appetite for fashion: BofA
- • Zalando shares down 1.5% in early trading at EUR 78
