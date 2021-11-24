Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Solar Solution Initiative for Poultry Farms

SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks Successful Beta Program to Provide Solar and Alternative Energy Solutions to Poultry Farms Nationwide

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks has launched a new sales program targeted at U.S. poultry farmers to transition to solar and alternative energy solutions for their energy intensive operations. A successful beta test in Arkansas with a closing ratio far exceeding national commercial averages provided confidence in the new initiative.

The poultry farm industry in the United States includes over 233,000 poultry farms that generate revenue of over $40 billion dollars annually. Electricity is often the second largest expense for farms that require extensive lighting, ventilation, heating, cooling and feed lines.

USA Solar Networks' new program allows farmers to take advantage of alternative energy benefits to power their operations, including federal tax subsidies available to businesses, reduced or eliminated high utility costs, and substantially increasing cashflow over a 25-year period. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) can help farmers reduce energy costs. Under this program farmers are eligible to receive a grant for up to 25% of the solar project cost, which can equate to hundreds of thousands of dollars saved.

"The poultry industry has long been neglected by the solar industry despite being large consumers of electric power," said Pablo Diaz, CEO of USA Solar Networks and President of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Their high electric costs make these farmers ideal candidates for the solar energy solutions we provide. In our beta program to test this market, we sent a team to Mena, Arkansas, a rural town heavily populated with poultry farms. In our initial visit, we met with six business owners to explain how a solar system could save cost for their business. We signed development agreements with four of them, with contracts totaling over $2.5 million dollars. This 66% closing ratio far surpasses that of the national commercial sales average of 20%."

David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, added, "We were impressed by the results of the beta test in Arkansas and are confident the nationwide roll-out of this targeted program can create over $50 million dollars in new projects in 2022, with signed development agreements with 100 poultry farms. In the coming months, the USA Solar Networks team will be returning to Arkansas and neighboring states to offer the benefits of solar.

"Pablo has again demonstrated his value and why we recently tasked him with spearheading growth across the SIRC family of companies as President. He continues to introduce innovative solutions for existing and untapped new markets, contributing to our strong organic growth momentum and shareholder value. We look forward to sharing additional developments and initiatives in months to come," Massey concluded.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

