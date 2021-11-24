Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Raises its Revenue Guidance by 27% for the Full Year 2021

Company informs Shareholders and Investors that its revenue will exceed prior estimates for both the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced the Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 from $5.2 million to $6.6 million, an increase of 26.9 percent from the Company's prior guidance. In addition, the Company is expecting to post positive net income from Operations for the full year 2021.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt commented on the new estimates:

"Dear CYBL Community, we are excited to raise our revenue outlook for the year from $5.2 million to $6.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million, up 27% from the prior estimate

for the year. As we all saw in the October revenue results, our transformation into an Advanced Technology Platform company with our four business units - FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions - is now fully underway and the results are far exceeding our expectations. We are literally in the fourth month after launching Operation Alpha and the plan is already pushing our growth rate faster than anticipated. We are seeing growth from all the business units, and we very well positioned for 2022 to be the transformative year we all expect. Let's go!"

The Company's Operation Alpha growth plan has three top priorities: (1) drive growth through aggressive business development, acquisitions and joint ventures; (2) address core target markets with DoD products, new specialty UAS technology capabilities, solar and renewables, and with emerging infrastructure projects; and (3) gain immediate business velocity by focusing on the new business and the new product pipeline, accelerating the South American projects, continuing to build out the Company's organization, and driving the Company's strategic IP development.

Moving forward, Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, with growth from current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units, all driving Cyberlux to be a leading technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL), is an Advanced Technology Platform Company driving growth through acquisitions, joint ventures and organic growth in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology and Software & Services markets. Our customers are U.S. agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), State and Local governments, select OEM commercial markets, and global customers across North and South America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

