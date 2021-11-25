- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk says making significant progress toward replenishing supply of the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for Wegovy.
- • The company still anticipates ongoing delays at the 1.7 mg dose, as well as the 2.4 mg maintenance dose throughout the remainder of the year
- • Says remains on track to stabilize Wegovy supply in early 2022
- • However, people may continue to experience delays from time to time in filling prescriptions for Wegovy at local retail pharmacies, Novo said
