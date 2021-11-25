Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.11.2021 | 14:52
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of -2-

DJ Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031

Société du Grand Paris Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031 25-Nov-2021 / 14:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final Terms dated 24 November 2021

Société du Grand Paris

Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031 under the Euro 30,000,000,000 Green Euro Medium Term Note Programme

SERIES NO: 16 TRANCHE NO: 1

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislative materials") has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution (as amended, the "IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 July 2021 which received approval n°21-312 from the Autorité des marches financiers (the "AMF") on 9 July 2021 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Final Terms and the Base Prospectus will be available on the Issuer's website (https:// www.societedugrandparis.fr/publications-financieres-1870) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). 

1.  i. Issuer:      Société du Grand Paris 
 
 2.  i. Series Number:   16 
 
        ii. Tranche Number:  1 
        iii. Date on which the Notes 
          become fungible:       Not Applicable 
 3. Specified Currency:           Euro ("EUR") 
 
 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: 
 
        i. Series:      EUR 1,750,000,000 
        ii. Tranche:      EUR 1,750,000,000 
 5. Issue Price:               99.568 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 
 
 6.  i. Specified Denominations:  EUR 100,000 
 
 7.  i. Issue Date:    26 November 2021 
 
        ii. Interest Commencement   Issue Date 
          Date: 
 8. Maturity Date:              25 November 2031 
 
 9. Interest Basis:             0.300 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified 
                        below) 
10.                      Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, 
    Redemption Basis:            the Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their nominal 
                            amount on the Maturity Date. 
11. Change of Interest Basis:        Not Applicable 
 
12. Put/Call Options:            Not Applicable 
 
13. Make-Whole Redemption:          Not Applicable 
 
14. Residual Maturity Call Option:      Not Applicable 
 
15.  i. Status of the Notes:    Senior 
 
        ii. Date of Conseil de     Resolution of the Conseil de surveillance of the Issuer dated 
          surveillance & Directoire approval  19 January 2021 and Resolution of the Directoire of the Issuer 
          for issuance of Notes obtained:   dated 17 November 2021. 
 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 
16. Fixed Rate Note Provisions:       Applicable 
 
        i. Rate of Interest: 0.300 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each 
                            Interest Payment Date. 
        ii. Interest Payment Dates:  25 November in each year commencing on 25 November 2022. 
 
        iii. Fixed Coupon Amount:   EUR 300 per Specified Denomination, subject to the Broken 
                        Amount below. 
                            There will be a first short coupon in respect of the Interest 
                            Period from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date to, 
        iv. Broken Amount(s): but excluding, 25 November 2022 which will amount to EUR 299.18 
                            per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date 
                            falling on 25 November 2022. 
        v. Day Count Fraction:    Actual/Actual - ICMA 
 
        vi. Determination Dates:    25 November in each year 
 
17. Floating Rate Note Provisions:      Not Applicable 
 
18. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes:        Not Applicable 
 
19. Zero Coupon Note Provisions:       Not Applicable 
 
20. Inflation Linked Note Provisions:    Not Applicable 
 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
21. Call Option:               Not Applicable 
 
22. Make-whole Redemption:          Not Applicable 
 
23. Residual Maturity Call Option:      Not Applicable

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2021 08:19 ET (13:19 GMT)

DJ Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of -2- 

24. Put Option:               Not Applicable 
 
25. Final Redemption Amount of each Note: 
                        EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination 
26. Early Redemption Amount: 
 
        Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note 
        payable on redemption for taxation 
        reasons, exercise of the Squeeze Out 
        Option or on event of default:      EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES 
27. Form of Notes:              Dematerialised Notes 
 
        i. Form of Dematerialised   Applicable Bearer form (au porteur) 
          Notes: 
        ii. Registration Agent:    Not Applicable 
 
        iii. Temporary Global     Not Applicable 
          Certificate: 
28. Financial Centre(s):           TARGET 
 
        Talons for future Coupons to be attached 
29. to Definitive Materialised Notes (and 
    dates on which such Talons mature): 
                            Not Applicable 
30. Possibility to request identification 
    information of the Noteholders provided 
        by Condition 1(a)(i):          Applicable 
                            The Representative shall be DIIS Group 
                            12, rue Vivienne 
31.                      75002 Paris 
    Representation of Noteholder(s)/Masse:  France 
                            The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration of EUR 
                            400 (excluding taxes) per year, payable annually with a first 
                            payment due on the Issue Date.

REPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer

By:

Duly authorised

PART B OTHER INFORMATION 

1       LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING 
                         Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the 
       Listing and admission to trading:  Notes to be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris with 
                         effect from 26 November 2021. 
       Estimate of total expenses related 
       to admission to trading:      EUR 8,500.00 
2       RATINGS 
                         The Notes to be issued have been rated: 
                         Moody's France S.A.S ("Moody's"): Aa2 Stable 
                         Moody's is established in the European Union, is registered or 
                         certified under Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009, as amended (the "EU CRA 
                         Regulation") and is included in the list of credit rating agencies 
                         registered in accordance with the EU CRA Regulation published on the 
                         European Securities and Markets Authority's website (http:// 
       Ratings:              www.esma.europa.eu/page/List-registered-and-certified-CRAs). 
                         According to Moody's rating system, obligations rated "Aa" are judged 
                         to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk. 
                         Moody's appends numerical modifiers 1, 2, and 3 to each generic 
                         rating classification from "Aa" through "Caa". The modifier 1 
                         indicates that the obligation ranks in the higher end of its generic 
                         rating category; the modifier 2 indicates a mid -range ranking; and 
                         the modifier 3 indicates a ranking in the lower end of that generic 
                         rating category. 
3       INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE 
       "Save as discussed in "Subscription and Sale", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the 
       offer of the Notes has an interest material to the offer." 
4       USE OF PROCEEDS 
       The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in one or 
       more of the Eligible Green Projects (see section "Use of Proceeds" of the Base Prospectus). 
       Estimate of the net proceeds: EUR 1,739,377,500 
5       YIELD 
                         0.344 per cent. per annum 
       Indication of yield: 
                         The yield is calculated at the Issue Date on the basis of the Issue 
                         Price. It is not an indication of future yield. 
6       OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
       ISIN Code:             FR0014006NV0 
       Common Code:            241211894 
                         SOCIETE DU GRAN/1 MTN 20311125 
       FISN Code: 
 
       CFI Code:              DTFUFB 
       Any clearing system(s) other than 
       Euroclear France, Euroclear Bank SA 
       /NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. 
       and the relevant identification   Not Applicable 
       number(s): 
       Delivery:              Delivery against payment 
       Names and addresses of additional 
       Paying Agent(s) (if any):      Not Applicable 
7       DISTRIBUTION 
        i. Method of       Syndicated 
         distribution: 
       ii. If syndicated: 
 
                         BNP Paribas 
                         Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG 
        a. Name of Managers:   Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 
 
                         Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 
                         Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH 
                         Société Générale 
        b. Stabilising Manager 
         (s) (if any):      Not Applicable 
       iii. If non-syndicated, 
         name of Dealer:     Not Applicable 
       iv. US Selling 
         Restrictions (Categories of 
         potential investors to which  Reg. S Compliance Category 2 applies to the Notes; TEFRA not 
         the Notes are offered): applicable

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Société du Grand Paris 
         30 avenue des Fruitiers 
         93200 SAINT-DENIS 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 74 88 41 38 
E-mail:     patrick.patural@societedugrandparis.fr 
Internet:    www.societedugrandparis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013409679, FR0125241945 
Euronext Ticker: SDGPD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1251986 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1251986 25-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251986&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2021 08:19 ET (13:19 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.