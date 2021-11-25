Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CYQ2 ISIN: SE0016278303 Ticker-Symbol: 7O41 
Frankfurt
25.11.21
08:07 Uhr
1,197 Euro
-0,028
-2,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2021 | 14:53
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Oscar Properties Holding AB (231/21)

The paid subscription units in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be delisted.
Last trading day for OP BTUwill be on November 29, 2021. 



Instrument:  Paid subscription units
--------------------------------------
Short name:  OP BTU         
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017083454      
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 239848         
--------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
OSCAR PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.