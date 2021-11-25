Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units in Oscar Properties Holding AB (231/21)

The paid subscription units in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be delisted. Last trading day for OP BTUwill be on November 29, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: OP BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083454 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239848 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.