MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Augutech, a leading Customer Experience (CX) technology platform provider, today announced Sylesh Wadhera as its new Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development, effective immediately.

"These are exciting times for our Company as we continue to gain market share in the rapidly developing software services industry. Our cloud based CX platform has generated performance breakthroughs for many of the world's leading companies. Along the way, Sy has been instrumental in charting Augutech's success, significantly enhancing stakeholder value, year over year," commented Augutech CEO John Fellows.

"I am immensely proud of the Augutech team, the culture we have created, and what we have accomplished together. Through an unwavering commitment to our customers and employees, we have transformed Augutech into one of the most dynamic Customer Experience providers in the industry," Mr. Wadhera said. "Augutech has a world class team and is well positioned for the future."

About AUGUTECH

Augutech is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CX) technologies for the contact center industry. Through its robust platform, the company manages well over 1 billion customer interactions annually for many of the world's leading brands. Augutech's team is well-versed in complex operating systems, network design and database management. Founded in 2005, the Company has delivered integrated CX solutions to its diversified client base across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. To learn more, visit us at https://www.augutech.com

CONTACT:

Augutech

777 Brickell Avenue

Suite 500

Miami, FL 33131

+1.800.777.2714

augutech.com

SOURCE: Augutech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674627/Augutech-Announces-Sylesh-Wadhera-as-Senior-Vice-President-of-Operations-and-Business-Development