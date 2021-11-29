Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Procon Holdings Inc. ("Procon"), as successor to Procon Resources Inc., announces that as a result of the issuance of 2,499,970 common shares by Fortune Minerals Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the first tranche of a private placement completed earlier this month, it now holds less than 10% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Immediately prior to the completion of the first tranche, the shares of the Company held by Procon represented approximately 10.056% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Immediately after the private placement, the shares of the Company held by Procon represented approximately 9.988% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company, a decrease of 0.067%.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - "The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues", which also requires that an early warning report be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The Company's head office is located at 617 Wellington Street, London, Ontario N6A 3R6. For inquiries or a copy of the early warning report required under Canadian securities legislation with respect to the matters referred to in this press release, please contact:

Procon Holdings Inc.

Mr. John McVey

Phone number: 604-291-8292

Email address: jmcvey@procongroup.com

