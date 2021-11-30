Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.11.2021
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
WKN: A1H6Y3 ISIN: CA71648X1069 Ticker-Symbol: 5PF 
Frankfurt
18.08.21
08:07 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,001
+1,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFRONTIER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFRONTIER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
30.11.2021 | 05:08
PetroFrontier Corp.: Petrofrontier Corp. Announces Filing of Q3 2021 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Company") (TSXV:PFC) announces that the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays with substantive enhanced recovery potential in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its Common Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "PFC".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of PetroFrontier. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, PetroFrontier does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for release in the United States of America

For More Information Contact
Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO
PetroFrontier Corp.
Suite 900, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7
Telephone: (403) 650-6355
Email: info@petrofrontier.com
Website: www.petrofrontier.com

SOURCE: PetroFrontier Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675189/Petrofrontier-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-Q3-2021-Financial-and-Operating-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
