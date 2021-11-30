Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2021 | 08:41
Aino Health AB (publ): World leading manufacturer chooses Aino Health's SaaS-solution HealthManager

Stockholm?30 November, 2021.

A world leading manufacturing company and global market leader for sustainable technologies in the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries, has chosen to extend the usage of Aino Health's SaaS-solution HealthManager. The agreement contains a total of 2 400 licenses, out of which 1 300 are new licenses.

"We are very happy and proud to continue and extend a key player in the manufacturing industry as a customer. We look forward to together increase their personnel's' wellbeing and engagement", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager?is Ainos own SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitalize working ability processes and to increase employee engagement.

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. ?For more information visit ainohealth.com.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik?Penser?Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
