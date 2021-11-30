Home Bistro, Inc. Engages Donohoe Advisory to Explore Uplisting of Shares to The Nasdaq Stock Market

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today announced that it has engaged Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ("Donohoe Advisory") to explore the potential for uplisting its shares to The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Home Bistro's CEO, Zalmi Duchman, stated, "Given the significant operational progress we've made over the past eighteen months, we believe it's an opportune time to explore the potential for uplisting Home Bistro shares to a national exchange. This would provide the Company with a considerably higher profile and the potential for increased liquidity for our shareholders. He added, "Donohoe Advisory is the premier advisory firm, made up of ex-stock exchange officials, that assist companies such as Home Bistro, with uplisting their shares to the Nasdaq Market and we are excited about that potential."

Home Bistro has also engaged a multi-national NY-based investment bank to assist it with the uplisting process.

About Donohoe Advisory

Founded in 2004 by David A. Donohoe, Jr., former Chief Counsel for the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Donohoe Advisory Associates assists companies which seek to go public and get listed as well with structuring financing and acquisition transactions. Since 2004, Donohoe Advisory has advised well over 1,000 companies and law firms in listing related engagements. For more information, please visit: https://www.donohoeadvisory.com/.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk, Master Chef Claudia Sandoval and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Richard Blais.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact:

Zalmi Duchman, CEO

zalmi@homebistro.com

Ph: 631.694.1111

SOURCE: Home Bistro, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675164/Home-Bistro-Inc-Engages-Donohoe-Advisory-to-Explore-Uplisting-of-Shares-to-The-Nasdaq-Stock-Market