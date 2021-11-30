Around 512 MW of PV capacity was allocated by the German authorities in the procurement exercise.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 512 MW of capacity in the tender for PV projects with installed power ranging from 750 kW to 20 MW, held on November 2. The tender, as with all previous rounds, was largely oversubscribed, with 232 bids with a combined capacity of 986 MW having been submitted. The round's final prices range between €0.0457 and €0.052/kWh and the final average price was €0.05/kWh. This price level remained almost unchanged ...

