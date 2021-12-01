Nomination Committee appointed in Linkfire A/S ("LINKFI")

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

In accordance with the resolution at the extraordinary general meeting held on 28 May 2021, the nomination committee in Linkfire A/S shall consist of four members representing the three largest shareholders per the end of September, together with the chair of the board of directors.

The nomination committee of Linkfire A/S ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting consists of the following members:

- Thomas Weilby Knudsen (Chairman of the Nomination Committee)

- Jesper Møller

- Lars Ettrup

- Jeppe Faurfelt

The nomination committee represents approximately 52 percent of the total number of shares in Linkfire, based on ownership data as per 30 September 2021.

The 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 27 April 2022. Shareholders, who would like to submit proposals to the nomination committee, are welcome to submit them by e-mail to nomco@linkfire.com, or by ordinary mail to:

Linkfire A/S

Att. Nomination Committee

Artillerivej 86

DK- 2300 København

Proposals must be received no later than 1 February 2022, to be considered by the Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 50,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 1 December 2021 at 08:00 CET.