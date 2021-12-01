Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it will participate in a live discord question and answer meeting with investors on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: http://discord.com/invite/mediatek

"I am looking forward to taking additional questions from our investors regarding the direction the company is heading, alongside President Pablo Diaz and our newly appointed CFO Wanda Witoslawski," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Keeping our shareholders updated on their investment is one of our top priorities here at SIRC. We have found great success in utilizing discord as a direct line of feedback from shareholders.

"One of the highlights of my week is interacting with the community and seeing how investors feel about the work we're doing. We believe having these regular investor Q&As allow us to more directly respond to that feedback," concluded Massey.

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided above.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675455/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Announces-Live-Discord-Investor-QA-on-Thursday-December-2nd-2021-At-700-pm-Eastern