IR Labs Inc.: The Digital Wellness Center and irlabs Challenge TSX-Listed Companies to Champion Employee Mental Health

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Today, The Digital Wellness Center ("DWC") and IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") launched the Digital Wellness Challenge to shine a spotlight on employee mental health. irlabs is partnering with the Digital Wellness Center to encourage TSX-listed companies to enlist at least 10 employees each to participate in the Digital Wellness Challenge.

"Today's workforce is running a digital marathon and it's killing them. Our brains are suffering from working in a 24/7 digital world, we're exhausted, and we wonder how long we can sustain this pace," says the Digital Wellness Center's CEO, Dr. Mary E. Donohue. "Research shows we aren't giving ourselves the breaks we need every day. The result: our ability to concentrate and critically think drops, we develop a negative perception of work, we begin to experience physical symptoms of stress and our level of productivity declines. Since 1980, studies have demonstrated that your brain needs time to "breath" when workloads are heavy and the best way to do that is through microbreaks that enable you to be healthier, happier, and in control of your stress at work."

"Healthy employees build strong companies," added irlabs' Principal and Co-Founder, Caroline Sawamoto. "So, we are thrilled to be doing our part to encourage Canada's publicly traded companies to focus on employee mental health. We can support long-term growth and innovation by creating more sustainable work environments that focus on employee well-being."

Improving employee mental and physical health should be among the top priorities of a company's ESG program. After all, happy and healthy employees are less likely to suffer the effects of "burnout" and are more productive and engaged. The Digital Wellness Center's streaming service emphasizes the use of microbreaks to reset mentally and allow your brain time to adapt. As little as 30 minutes a month can have big impacts on employee health by increasing happiness and decreasing physical fatigue.

The Digital Wellness Center is embarking on a two-year longitudinal study to better define the proactive mental health benefits of microbreaks on executives and their teams. TSX-listed companies joining the Digital Wellness Center's streaming service during the challenge will receive a deeply discounted monthly rate of $3.99 per employee with a two-year commitment. To take part, contact Rachel Leslie at rl@thedigitalwellnesscenter.com.

ABOUT THE DIGITAL WELLNESS CENTER

The Digital Wellness Center is a subscription-based streaming service that provides our subscribers with custom wellness content proven to reduce stress and increase work/life balance in as little as 3 ½ minutes a week. Driven by analytics, backed by science: www.thedigitalwellnesscenter.com.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

Driving investor engagement through creativity, purpose and honest communication. Investor relations from every angle. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

