Helo Corp.: Deloitte Confirms Helo Corp is one of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable wireless devices and at the forefront of digital health, is dedicated to improving wellness worldwide and is pleased to announce that it is a winner of a Deloitte Fast 500 Technology Award.

For over two decades, Deloitte has been honoring the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private technology companies that hail from cities across North America. The Technology Fast 500 was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disruptor. The award is granted by Deloitte to technology innovators in selected industry sectors who own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues, enabling these Technology Fast 500 awardees to achieve impressive growth.

Excerpts from video where Nasdaq rotated Bay Area Fast 500 winning company logos on its massive Times Square Tower Video screen last Friday. Full video, click Nasdaq Fast 500.

This year and for the first time, Helo Corp., trading as Vyvo was chosen by Deloitte to join this elite group of high-achievers who were selected based on their revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Helo's percentage fiscal year revenue growth was 679% during these three years, which is well above the Technology Fast 500 median growth rate of 521%. Seán McVeigh, CEO Helo Corp. stated that, "We are delighted to accept this prestigious Deloitte. It is a reflection of our tremendous growth arising from our proprietary and innovative technology, successfully deployed using our updated business model where we sell our products and services to wellness customers worldwide." He continued, "This award recognizes the dedication of our employees whose efforts have ensured that Helo Corp is well positioned for long term, profitable and sustainable growth."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"This award confirms Vyvo's leading position at the forefront of digital health," said Fabio Galdi, Vyvo CEO. He continued, "We are the future makers in our industry. Our life changing technology combined with the power of AI and blockchain allows us to offer unique products and services to the market, while transparently sharing the revenue generated from this data with our Vyvo members."

Vyvo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM and patented side sensor of Vyvo's LifeWatch 2 enables precision measurement of blood oxygen, blood pressure and HRV, as well as continuously monitoring body temperature and many other health and fitness parameters.

In addition to these benefits, Vyvo members can earn revenues just by wearing their Vyvo LifeWatch. Unlike any other watch in the market, Vyvo's LifeWatches generate utility tokens on the Ethereum ERC-20 blockchain thereby ensuring that Vyvo members get a share of the revenue generated from the sale of Vyvo's anonymized wearer data. Funding for these utility tokens is generated from the sale of products and services that use Vyvo's wearer data. In addition, secure access to Helo's ever-growing database is also provided to universities, researchers, hospitals and for population wellness and other studies which may facilitate medical breakthroughs.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC: HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and is a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses data from its LifeWatches to encourage wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and to generate revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunity for developers, medical research and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

