INVIBES ADVERTISING: Invibes Advertising anticipates revenues of at least €22 million in 2021 with an ambition of €100 million by 2024.

Invibes Advertising anticipates revenues of at least €22 million in 2021 with an ambition of €100 million by 2024

London, December1, 2021 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, has announced its end of year objectives for 2021 and growth ambitionsby 2024.

2021: revenues of at least €22 million and positive EBITDA

Driven by the strong growth of the digital advertising sector witnessed across Europe, combined with the solid positions held in its operating markets, Invibes Advertising anticipates further growth in the fourth quarter, continuing the momentum of the first nine months of the year.

For 2021, Invibes Advertising is forecasting to reach revenues of at least €22 million, representing a growth of at least +90% compared to 2020 and +127% compared to 2019. This growth will not be achieved at the expense of profitability, EBITDA is expected to remain positive in 2021.

€100 million revenueambition by 2024

The advancement of the digital advertising sector will be sustained over the next few years across Europe and more generally the world, driven by the growth of digitalisation in all sectors of activity. To take full advantage of the opportunities presented by this favourable context, Invibes Advertising recently communicated new international ambitions and strategic projects to accelerate its development 1, based on 6 major strategic levers:

Acceleration of existing countries.

The opening of new countries.

Strengthening its technology platform.

Deployment of technology services for its strategic clients.

The launch of a 100% self-service platform dedicated to SMEs.

The development of its subsidiary ML2Grow, which specialises in business services for Big Data and artificial intelligence projects.

This roadmap would enable the Company to reach an ambition of €100 million revenues by 2024, representing an annual average growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2024 of around +72%. Whilst a significant part of this growth should be achievable through organic growth, it could also include a part through external growth.

To support these strong ambitions Invibes Advertising (dependent on market conditions) is currently exploring the opportunity to proceed with a fund-raising operation, the terms of this have yet to be defined. Beyond enabling it to have the necessary resources to finance its robust development, such an operation would be intended to internationalise its shareholder base, whilst increasing the liquidity of the share.

Next publication: Q4 2021 sales, January 26, 2022, after the close of trading

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levi's, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

1Press release of November 17, 2021

