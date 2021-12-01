Halfords Group PLC: Retail Offer by PrimaryBid -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Retail Offer by PrimaryBid

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Retail Offer by PrimaryBid 01-Dec-2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 December 2021

Halfords Group plc

("Halfords" or the "Company")

Retail Offer by PrimaryBid

Halfords is pleased to announce a conditional retail offer via PrimaryBid of new ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company (the "Retail Offer Shares") and the "Retail Offer").

As separately announced today, the Company is conducting a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Placing Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Placing") through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding Process"). The price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Offer Price") will be determined at the close of the Bookbuilding Process. In addition, certain directors of the Company intend to subscribe for new ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company (the "Management Subscription Shares ") alongside the Placing and the Retail Offer (the "Management Subscription").

The issue price for the Retail Offer Shares, as well as the ordinary shares that will be issued pursuant to the Management Subscription, will be equal to the Offer Price. Reasons for the Retail Offer

Whilst the Placing has been structured as a non-pre-emptive offer to institutional investors so as to minimise cost, time to completion and use of management resource at an important time for the Company, the Company values its long-standing and substantial retail investor base and welcomes the opportunity to give those shareholders an opportunity to participate in the equity fundraising, alongside other investors.

After consideration of the various options available to it, the Company believes that the separate Retail Offer, which will enable retail investors to participate in the Company's equity fundraising without diminishing the strategic benefits of the structure of the Placing, is in the best interest of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in Halfords.

The net proceeds of the Retail Offer will be used by Halfords to part fund the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Axle Group Holdings Limited (the "Acquisition"), further details on which are set out in the Company's announcements regarding the Placing and the Acquisition, released earlier today. Details of the Retail Offer

Members of the public in the UK may participate in the Retail Offer by applying exclusively through the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Retail Offer will be open to retail investors following publication of this announcement. The Retail Offer will close at the same time as the Bookbuilding Process is completed. The Retail Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

Subscriptions under the Retail Offer will be considered by the Company with preference to be given to the Company's existing retail investors, subject to conditions which are available to view on www.PrimaryBid.com. There is a minimum subscription of GBP250 per investor under the terms of the Retail Offer. The Company reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission will be charged to investors on applications to participate in the Retail Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is important to note that once an application for the Retail Offer Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, that application is irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn.

It is a term of the Retail Offer that the total value of the Retail Offer Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed EUR8 million equivalent. Accordingly, the Company is not required to publish (and has not published) a prospectus in connection with the Retail Offer as it falls within the exemption set out in sections 86(1) (e) and 86(4) of FSMA. The Retail Offer is only being made in the United Kingdom and is not being made into any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. In particular, the Retail Offer is being made only to persons who are, and at the time the Retail Offer Shares are subscribed for, will be outside the United States and subscribing for the Retail Offer Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Persons who are resident or otherwise located in the United States will not be eligible to register for participation in the offer through PrimaryBid or subscribe for Retail Offer Shares.

The Retail Offer Shares, if issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, the Placing Shares and the Management Subscription Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Application will be made for the Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, "Admission").

Settlement for the Retail Offer Shares and Admission is expected to take place at or before 8.00 a.m. on 6 December 2021. The Retail Offer is conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement entered into by the Company in connection with the Placing not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

For further details, please refer to www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Retail Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for the Retail Offer Shares, are available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.

It should be noted that a subscription for the Retail Offer Shares and any investment in the Company carry a number of risks. Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. In particular, investors should consider the risk factors set out on www.PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for Retail Offer Shares. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Company's ordinary shares if they are in any doubt.

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this announcement.

For further information on the announcement, please contact:

Halfords: +44 (0) 7483 457 415 Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations PrimaryBid Limited: enquiries@primarybid.com Fahim Chowdhury / James Deal Powerscourt (Financial PR): +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening / Nick Hayns halfords@powerscourt-group.com

December 01, 2021

