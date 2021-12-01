Intuitive Health Joins SMU Cox Dallas 100 List of Winners for 2021

Health Care Company Named Top Contributor of Dallas' Economic Growth

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Recognizing the fastest growing companies privately held in the Dallas region, SMU Cox released its prestigious Dallas 100 list of winners for 2021. Intuitive Health, the national leader in dual ER and Urgent Care models, has been named as a sustainable and successful business contributing to local growth and economic strength in DFW. Companies who rank are judged based on sales growth over the last three years, character and a great credit report. The award also celebrates the determination, innovation and savviness of area entrepreneurs.

Intuitive Health joins the Dallas 100 list at #47 in 2021. Previously, the health care company ranked #57 in 2020, #47 in 2018 and #64 in 2017.

Thom Herrmann, CEO, Intuitive Health

"Over the past year, we've experienced tremendous growth. Intuitive Health's hybrid emergency room and urgent care model is now available in five states with 14 open locations. This year, we signed agreements to open 16 more centers and will expand into 12 states," said Thom Herrmann, chief executive officer of Intuitive Health. "Being recognized by SMU Cox in their annual Dallas 100 list is an honor and a testament to the Intuitive Health model. We are grateful to be acknowledged for our work to administer valuable health care in a retail format for patients in need."

As one of the nation's first brands to implement a model that offers emergent and nonemergent services under one roof, Intuitive Health's pioneer model, Legacy ER & Urgent Care based in Frisco, has successfully launched the company into major markets across the United States. Today, Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof.

Current partners include Baptist Health Care Partners in Florida, Baptist Health Systems in Indiana, ShorePoint Health ER & Urgent Care, HonorHealth Medical Group in Arizona, Northwest Health in Arkansas, Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico, ProMedica in Ohio, Riverview Health in Indiana, UF Health in Florida and its flagship center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care in Texas.

More information about Intuitive Health is available at www.iheruc.com/about-us/. As part of Intuitive Health's innovative health system based in North Texas, visit https://legacyer.com/about-legacy-er to learn more about its ER and urgent care services. To view the list of winners on the Dallas 100 list, please visit www.smu.edu/cox/Centers-and-Institutes/Caruth-Institute-for-Entrepreneurship/Dallas-100.

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Current partners include Baptist Health Care Partners in Florida, Baptist Health Systems in Indiana, ShorePoint Health ER & Urgent Care, HonorHealth Medical Group in Arizona, Northwest Health in Arkansas, Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico, ProMedica in Ohio, Riverview Health in Indiana, UF Health in Florida and its flagship center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care in Texas.Intuitive Health's patient-centered retail-care model is built on a proven business system focused on concierge-level customer service and transparency. Each facility has onsite- lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every patient is examined by a board-certified and ER-licensed physician, regardless of the level of care they need. As an objective criterion, the physician determines if the appropriate care is emergent or urgent care. Patients are billed accordingly, only paying for the care they require which eliminates inappropriate emergency room utilization. This proven model establishes a cost-effective, more personal and time-efficient way to deliver high-quality medical service at the appropriate cost which garners long-term patient loyalty. The Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit. www.iheruc.com.

