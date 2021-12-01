Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
01.12.21
08:07 Uhr
4,505 Euro
+0,185
+4,28 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6804,79520:36
Dow Jones News
01.12.2021 | 19:10
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Availability of the half-year financial report.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the half-year financial report.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the half-year financial report. 01-Dec-2021 / 18:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Availability of the half-year financial report

Strasbourg (France), 1 December 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report.

2CRSi announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from March 1 to August 31, 2021 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the half-year 2021-22 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon     Simon Derbanne     Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Availability of the half-year financial report. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    2CRSi SA 
        32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
        67200 Strasbourg 
        France 
Phone:     +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext    2CRSI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  1253516 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1253516 01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253516&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.