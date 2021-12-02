Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
TAAT Global meldet besten Monat der Firmengeschichte!
WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
01.12.21
08:02 Uhr
10,250 Euro
-0,100
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.12.2021 | 07:41
Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments - sells its stake in Oima Oy

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 DECEMBER AT 8:30 (EET)

Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments - sells its stake in Oima Oy

Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments in line with its strategy and sells its stake in Oima Oy. Oima is an employment and payroll administration service specializing in care and employment management. Oima is acquired by Visma, the largest software company in Northern Europe.

Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:
Jorma Alanne, Managing Director, Taaleri Investments, +358 50 68 865

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


