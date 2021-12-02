Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments - sells its stake in Oima Oy

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 DECEMBER AT 8:30 (EET)

Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments - sells its stake in Oima Oy

Taaleri continues to exit non-strategic investments in line with its strategy and sells its stake in Oima Oy. Oima is an employment and payroll administration service specializing in care and employment management. Oima is acquired by Visma, the largest software company in Northern Europe.





Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

Jorma Alanne, Managing Director, Taaleri Investments, +358 50 68 865





www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com