FiCAS' subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG proves pioneering spirit again and launches two new actively managed crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange:

1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP (Symbol BTCB ISIN CH1130276988)

1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP (Symbol ETHB ISIN CH1130276996)

Bitcoin Capital announced today that it has again listed two world firsts on the SIX Swiss Exchange. With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company has launched two products actively managed by the highly experienced crypto asset manager FICAS AG. With active management, the products aim to counter negative price fluctuations and therefore outperform the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization. With the listing, institutional, professional, and private investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the European Union (excluding Hungary) can easily invest in the new products via their bank or broker, just as they do with other listed financial investments such as equities or bonds.

"Our purpose is to grant investors safe and easy access to digital assets and are convinced that crypto assets will soon be part of the diversification strategy of many investment portfolios. The two new products with the most relevant cryptocurrencies as underlying may, through their active management, improve the overall portfolio risk by reducing underlying volatility," said Dr. Luca Schenk, Chairman of Bitcoin Capital AG.

As a pioneer in innovative investment products, Bitcoin Capital AG has already proven itself in 2020 with the launch of the world's first exchange-listed actively managed crypto ETP 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (Symbol BTCA ISIN CH0548689600). With the new products, the crypto journey will be far from over and more investment solutions are already being planned.

About Bitcoin Capital AG

Bitcoin Capital AG is a subsidiary of FiCAS AG. The company issued the world's first actively managed and listed crypto ETP which was listed on the Swiss stock exchange in 2020. Bitcoin Capital offers asset managers the possibility to white-label and launch actively managed exchange-listed products.

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS AG is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm manages FiCAS Active Crypto ETP the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG. FiCAS AG's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and quant signals from experienced analysts. The founder of FiCAS AG, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 outperformed bitcoin holding strategy returns by 110% over the same period, as audited by a "Big Four" advisory firm. FiCAS AG was founded in 2019 and is led by a team of professionals with deep knowledge of both crypto finance and traditional finance.

Disclaimer

This communication does not qualify as investment advice nor constitutes an offer of securities for sale. No liability shall be accepted for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this communication. Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS AG's and its founder's management strategy, and correct price predictions by FiCAS AG' founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment products described in this communication are intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union (excl. Hungary).

www.bitcoincapital.com www.ficas.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005363/en/

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries

Darko Novakovic

E: darko.novakovic@bitcoincapital.com

T: +41 41 710 04 54