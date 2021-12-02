True REST Float Spa Opens 38th Location in the Chicago Area

Franchise Expands Its National Footprint and is the First to Introduce Float Therapy to Chicago Area

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / True REST Float Spa, the world leader in flotation therapy, announces the opening of its first-ever Chicago area location in Skokie, Illinois. The new location will open on Tuesday, Dec. 7 with appointments available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays. The new spa is located at 9466 Skokie Blvd in Skokie, IL. With this opening, True REST Float Spa has a national footprint of 38 spa locations and another several planned to open this year.

In addition, True REST Skokie will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m., celebrating the opening of the float spa in the community. Members of the Skokie Chamber of Commerce will be present to recognize and welcome the business into the area. The ceremony is free and open to the public to tour and check out the new center focused on holistic health and wellness.

True REST Float Spa Skokie owners Dawna and Ihsan Leggett chose to open their location after experiencing flotation benefits. With experience in brand and product management, Ihsan discovered float therapy online and saw it on television and was impressed by the consumer benefits of pain and stress relief and better sleep. The clinical research also proved impressive, eventually introducing the practice to his partner after her first pregnancy. During that time, Dawna discovered alternative therapies, such as hypnobirthing and meditation, so floating already sounded familiar.

When Dawna and Ihsan floated for the first time, they felt deep relaxation, discovering a new method for healing the mind and body. The seed was planted to open their own floatation therapy spa to support the Chicago community, including their alumni from Northwestern University. The pair attended Northwestern with Dawna receiving a PhD in Sociology and Ihsan graduating with an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

"In my professional practice, I've seen how important it is for everyone to have restoration from life's trials, tribulations, and traumas. In my research career, I am often charged with helping organizations find policy or community solutions to society's challenges, which is a very important level for change. I also found that our participants, regardless of their social background, reported personal encounters with spirituality, therapy, mediation, etc. as critical for their well-being, feelings of self-worth, and personal transformation," said Dawna.

"It's exciting to introduce others to floating and show them how it can reduce their anxiety, help them sleep better and serve as a proven tool for pain management. We are also excited to add new careers to our community. We want to partner with companies to offer new benefits to their wellness programs and healthcare offerings. The pandemic has impacted everyone, and we know True REST Float Spa can bring extraordinary relief. In 2020, we decided to start a True REST Float Spa franchise because it married our passions. We both wanted to start a business and Dawna was looking for a product or service that could uplift the mind, body, and spirit," said Ihsan.

The 3,000 square foot True REST Float Spa Skokie spa includes six float pod suites each with private showers and changing areas and a calming oasis room for maximum guest comfort. The Skokie location will also have corporate wellness packages and unique multiweek programs for purchase.

"True REST Float Spa continues to dominate floatation therapy and our entry into the Chicago area with the Skokie location is validation that our model works," said James Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "True REST's growth opportunity in the next 18 months is unprecedented. Demand for our luxury float brand is at an all-time high. While floatation therapy is relatively new, we are well on our way to taking it mainstream."

Flotation therapy is a holistic and natural therapy approach that focuses on healing the mind and body through REST, reduced environmental stimulus therapy. Every guest experiences a unique, zero-gravity environment while floating on a buoyant water solution mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. The experience is customizable, from lighting levels to the kind of music played to encourage thoroughly relaxing.

As the leading and fastest-growing float brand in North America, True REST Float Spa creates an atmosphere to relax and rejuvenate without the stressors of everyday life. Flotation therapy helps individuals find relief from mental ailments like depression, PTSD, and anxiety while relieving the body of physical pain. The unique zero-gravity sensation takes the pressure off joints and muscles, expediting injury healing processes.

Be the first to experience flotation therapy at True REST Float Spa Skokie by booking an appointment today. True REST Float Spa Skokie will offer special and flexible programs, allowing members to experience flotation therapy at their convenience. To learn more about the Skokie location, visit https://truerest.com/locations/skokie/ or call 847-410-9035.

The True REST Float Spa's franchising program is developed on an established business model as well as a system of marketing, training, operations and excellent franchisee support. The company's board of directors and leadership have several decades of franchise and floating experience. All True REST Float Spa's franchises have the company's core values in common: integrity, honesty and responsibility.

True REST Float Spa, based in Coronado, CA, has 38 franchise locations in 22 states. For more information about True REST Float Spa, visit https://truerest.com/about-us/. For more information on True REST franchising, visit https://www.truerestfranchising.com/.

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 38 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com/.

