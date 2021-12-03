Acquisition of own shares of AB "Ignitis grupe"

From 2021-12-06, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Ignitis grupe" ORS (ISIN code LT0000115768) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-12-14. Order entry until 2021-12-14, 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 2021-12-14, 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 18.50 The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 243 243 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: IGN1LTO. Detailed information: Extended Rules of Acquisition of own shares process of AB "Ignitis grupe" (attached) AB "Ignitis grupe" information on Acquisition of own process is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030817