Freitag, 03.12.2021

WKN: A2QD72 ISIN: US66981G2075 Ticker-Symbol: IGV 
Frankfurt
03.12.21
09:16 Uhr
19,300 Euro
-0,200
-1,03 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 13:53
Acquisition of own shares of AB "Ignitis grupe"

From 2021-12-06, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Ignitis grupe" ORS
(ISIN code LT0000115768) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-12-14.
Order entry until 2021-12-14, 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 2021-12-14, 15:45 EET.
The price per share is EUR 18.50
The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 243 243
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: IGN1LTO.



Detailed information:
Extended Rules of Acquisition of own shares process of AB "Ignitis grupe"
(attached) 

AB "Ignitis grupe"  information on Acquisition of own process is available
here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030817
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
