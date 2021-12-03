The Taiwanese solar manufacturer has raised US$22 million through a private placement of shares and will use the funds to support its solar capacity expansion plans.Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer TSEC has this week launched a private placement of shares to secure NT$615.0 million (US$22.04 million) in funds. According to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the shares were priced at NT$23.75 per share, with a total of 25,894,736 shares offered. Taiwanese media outlet Digitimes reports that the funds will be used by TSEC to increase its solar production capacity for both cells ...

