Freitag, 03.12.2021
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
KBC GROEP NV WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 
03.12.21
03.12.2021
KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 3 December 2021 - after trading hours

KBC report on the 2021 EBA Transparency Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2020, 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Key Metrics
  • Leverage ratio
  • Capital
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
  • Liabilities
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • General governments exposures
  • Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures
  • Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
  • Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA's websitewww.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.


KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

CorporateCommunication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45



Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Tel. +32 2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)



KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)
Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions (https://www.kbc.com/en/newsroom/innovation/innovatie-2021.html?zone=topnav)

Attachment

  • 20211203-pb-eba-trp-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c1f15d8-512a-463c-9ba8-5af962824eb4)

