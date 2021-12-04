Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV: SAH) (the "Corporation") announces that, following approval by the shareholders of the Corporation at a shareholders' meeting on December 6, 2021, articles of amendment will be filed to change the name of the Corporation from Sahara Energy Ltd. to Capitan Investment Ltd. The proposed trading symbol is "CAI". The name change and symbol change are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The name change reflects the change of business of the Corporation from oil and gas exploration and development to real estate and investing.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Fiona Wang, Vice President

Phone: (571) 355-1488

Email: fiona.w@gccapholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106621