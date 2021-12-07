The three-phase inverter series features an efficiency ranging from 98.6% to 99.0%. The devices are equipped with up to 12 MPPT inputs and are able to provide up to 32 A MPPT current.Chinese inverter manufacturer Solax Power has unveiled its first string inverters series for the commercial segment. Called X3-Forth, the new series offers three-phase products with power ratings of 80 kW to 125 kW, for a 380 V output; and 136 kW to 150 kW for a 500 V output. All the inverters of the series have a size of 985x660x327.5mm and their weight ranges from 77 to 83.3kg. They are equipped with up to 12 MPPT ...

