ENERGISME: Company development and governance evolution.

Company development and governance evolution

Development of Energisme

Until now, the company has focused mainly on the development of its software solutions N'Gage and Loamics. Today, the maturity and the complementarity of these two solutions opens a new phase for Energisme focused on large scale commercial development.

2021 has been a year of construction and significant growth.

This has resulted in the structuring of its sales teams, the development of the marketing of its two solutions as well as the constitution of a network of partners composed of digital services companies, integrators, consulting firms in digital transformation and software publishers. Energisme has been very well received commercially, with customer contracts and partner agreements already signed that will be announced soon.

In the coming months, Energisme will accelerate the commercialization of its solutions by intensifying the recruitment of its sales force and by deploying the partner program formalized in the last few months to ensure the commercialisation of the offer throughout its indirect sales network.

Expected increase in revenues of over 50% for the year

Given the acceleration of the sales momentum observed over the last few months, Energisme anticipates an MRR1 in excess of EUR460,000 at the end of December 2021, up by more than 40% compared to the end of December 2020. Revenues for the year are expected to increase by more than 50% compared to 2020, in line with expectations.

Changes in governance adapted to this new stage in its development

By decision of the Board of Directors of Energisme on December 7, 2021, Stéphane Bollon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Energisme, replacing Thierry Chambon who will take the position of Director of Strategy and Partnerships.

For Thierry Chambon, "I am very proud to have been in charge of Energisme's General Management for the past six years, bringing our two disruptive solutions to fruition. There are still many challenges ahead and, after this year spent with Stéphane, I am convinced that he is the right person to lead Energisme to the expected success. I am happy to continue the adventure by putting my passion for technology at the service of the company."

Stéphane Bollon declares "I thank Thierry for the trust he has placed in me since my arrival and for the structuring work we have done. I know the value of the men and women of Energisme and together we will cement the status of Energisme and Loamics as flagships of French Deep Tech. The establishment of an ecosystem of partners will accelerate the deployment of our solutions, which are at the heart of our clients' current strategies in France and abroad. It is therefore with confidence that I approach this new stage for the company."

Evolution of the Board of Directors

The board of directors of Energisme is evolving. Pierre Vidal has submitted his resignation which was accepted by the Board of Directors on December 7, 2021. A new director with solid experience in the company's sector of activity will be appointed shortly.

1 MRR: Monthly Recurring Revenue

About ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS software solution aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform dedicated to the real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data. Bolstered by the technological and operational strengths of its platform, ENERGISME already has over 170 clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

Find out more at: https://energisme.com/en/investors/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investors Relations Sandrine Cauvin Jennifer Jullia Alexandre Coulier investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr acoulier@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33(1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 26

