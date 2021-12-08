Aptean Inc.: Aptean Named North American Food and Beverage ERP Product Leader of the Year by Frost and Sullivan

Solution Excels in Meeting Industry Needs Through Unique, Specialized Features

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 08, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has received Frost and Sullivan's 2022 Product Leadership Award in North American ERP Software for the Food and Beverage Industry. Aptean Food and Beverage ERP was recognized for delivering excellence in best practices and for its key features and tools that go beyond expected ERP functionality to match unique needs of the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry.



Frost and Sullivan reserves its Product Leadership Award for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth for their respective industries. As a recipient, Aptean Food and Beverage ERP is acknowledged by Frost and Sullivan as the solution with attributes that deliver the best quality, reliability, and performance for the food and beverage industry. To identify Aptean as a product leader, Frost and Sullivan analysts independently evaluated the attributes of the solution, including its match to customer needs; reliability and quality; value; positioning; and design. Aptean Food and Beverage ERP is differentiated through its modern, modular design which allows customers to efficiently deploy what they need, when they need it. Customers also benefit from the support of industry-specific, by-your-side expertise to help them maximize the value of Aptean's solution.

The analysts highlighted as a best practice Aptean's integrated ecosystem of cloud-based applications designed especially for the food and beverage industry, including overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), product lifecycle management (PLM), transportation management (TMS), manufacturing execution system (MES), enterprise asset management (EAM), product quality management, customer relationship management (CRM), and shipping. Of particular note, the analysts also identified the availability of Aptean's e-commerce, EDI and business intelligence solutions as key to meeting the supply chain management needs of F&B customers.

"Frost and Sullivan applauds Aptean for providing a full enterprise suite specific to the F&B industry through this unique combination of its F&B ERP, business application add-ons, and business solutions. Aptean is successful because it understands how F&B companies operate," stated Sankara Narayanan, senior industry analyst at Frost and Sullivan.

In its analysis, Frost and Sullivan cited unique aspects of Aptean Food and Beverage ERP that meet key industry demands. Aptean's trade management module was noted for seamlessly handling the complex trade agreements common in the F&B industry and its grower accounting component for facilitating the processing of products from growers' fields into inventory. Aptean Food and Beverage ERP was also found to provide critical insights through full backward and forward traceability and lot management.

"At Aptean, we tailor our solutions to meet the unique industry-specific needs of our customers. By providing products and services that are purpose-built to support the requirements of the F&B industry, we enable our customers to maximize productivity, profits and delivery of the highest quality products," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "We are proud that Aptean Food and Beverage ERP has been recognized by Frost and Sullivan as the product leader in North America ERP software for the F&B industry. Frost and Sullivan recognizes the competitive edge that an industry-specific solution provides to its customers, particularly in today's challenging business environment."

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. To learn more, visit www.frost.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

