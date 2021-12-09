Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness, said, "DTC eligibility is an important milestone in putting our story of 'psychedelic healing now' through Marley One mushroom products and wellness retreats in front of a broader audience of potential shareholders who share in our vision. This process speeds up the execution of trades and simplifies the transferring of shares between brokerages in the United States. DTC eligibility is also important for increasing our connections with the U.S. capital markets and increasing the liquidity of our stock."

With the Silo Wellness story already having strong roots in the United States via Oregon as well as having a consumer brand presence under the Bob Marley name, the Company continues to explore opportunities to enhance liquidity and access for United States investors interested in a psychedelics company focused on building a worldwide brand while offering psychedelic healing today via its retreats.

Silo Wellness has filed a shares for debt application (the "Application") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to satisfy an aggregate of $258,911 of the Company's outstanding debts. The Company has reached agreements with certain of its creditors who have provided services to the Company to extinguish, or partially extinguish, certain of the Company's outstanding debts owing to them in exchange for the issuance of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company. The creditors include certain related parties of the Company, including Douglas K. Gordon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Arnold, the Company's chairman and president, (collectively, the "Related Parties"). The other creditor, with the exception of the Related Parties, is an arm's length party who has provided consulting services to the Company.

An aggregate of 4,707,472 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share are proposed to be issued to the creditors pursuant to this Application which includes an aggregate of 3,474,745 Common Shares to be issued to the Related Parties. An aggregate of 1,737,145 Common Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's Chief Executive Officer representing $95,543 in extinguishment of the debt owing to him personally for services rendered in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer. An aggregate of 1,737,600 Common Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's president, representing $95,568 in extinguishment of the debt owing to him personally for services rendered in his capacity as president. An aggregate 1,232,727 Common Shares are proposed to be issued to the Company's president, representing $95,568 directors representing an aggregate of $67,800 in extinguishment of the debt to a third party service provider for consulting services rendered.

The Application is subject to the approval of the CSE. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the shares for debt agreements will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: 3K70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

