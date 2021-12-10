DJ EQS-News: CN Logistic (2130.HK) Parent Group Selected as Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders

EQS-News / 10/12/2021 / 09:34 UTC+8

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

????????????

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2130)

CN Logistic Parent Group Selected as Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders

[Hong Kong-9 December 2021] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that its parent group Cargo Services Far East ("Cargo Services") is selected as the "2021 Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders" with an annual handling capacity of 566,000 ocean containers, ranking 25th in the world.

The Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders List is decided by the world's leading third-party logistics market research and consulting company, Armstrong & Associates, and the authoritative logistics magazine "Transport Topics". The research covers all routes around the world and the annually published top freight forwarders list is also closely watched and discussed by all the global logistics companies. The excellent performance of Cargo Services and good ranking on the list have reinforced its leading position in the logistics industry in Hong Kong, as well as demonstrated its success in the global freight forwarding market.

CN Logistics and Cargo Services are experts in air freight and ocean freight service respectively. As a logistics company under Cargo Services, CN Logistics has maintained close cooperation with the parent group in terms of resources and technology for many years and is committed to providing customers with high-quality service and one-stop-shop logistics solutions. Based on the budget and business model of the customer, we offer flexible and tailored shipping and logistics solutions to drive the effectiveness and efficiency of the customer's operation. With the parent group entering into the Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders List, the reputation of CN Logistics will also increase significantly and is expected to open up more new customers and business opportunities.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and CEO of CN Logistics commented: "We once again congratulate the parent group for being ranked among the Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders in the world. For a long time, we and our parent group have given full play to our own advantages to actively provide customers with different logistics services. Complementing our respective expertise and air freight and ocean freight services, we are able to provide customers with total solutions of multi-modal logistics services catering the unique needs of each customer. Moreover, with the huge warehousing and transportation network built by the parent group and associated companies, we enjoy comparative advantages in terms of product and price in market segments, which has become a major pillar for our continuous growth and business expansion. Looking forward to the future, CN Logistics will put more effort and further extend our global presence, including setting up new offices in Vietnam and Germany, providing our quality services to the customers in more countries and regions."

- End -

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.

For enquiries, please contact:

DLK Advisory ????

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Fax: +852 2857 7103 File: CN Logistic Parent Group Selected as Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders

10/12/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256330&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2021 20:34 ET (01:34 GMT)