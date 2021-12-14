Advanced Clinical, a global clinical research services organization, continues to build upon its growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia.

In response to the growing demand for clinical development services in the APAC region, Advanced Clinical has opened a new Sydney office as the company strives to offer more localized support to clients in key markets across the globe.

"As we continue to expand into the APAC region, Sydney is a key strategic location to establish operations due to Australia's dynamic market of clinical clientele and talent," said Ivana Waller, Managing Director Europe/APAC and Senior Vice President, Global Development and Expansion. "We see this expansion as an opportunity for us to better integrate into the APAC region as we continue to grow and strengthen our clinical research offerings to our global network."

"Our exponential growth into the APAC region in this year alone is a prime example of our commitment to provide everyone with a better clinical experience," adds Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "Diversifying our global clinical programs enables us to provide more valuable resources to our stakeholders and enhances our differentiated and mid-market service offerings in the clinical research industry."

Australia is the third office that Advanced Clinical has opened in the APAC region in 2021, following the opening of offices in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore. Advanced Clinical will continue expansion efforts in APAC in subsequent months with plans for additional locations in South Korea and Taiwan.

Advanced Clinical has established European operations in Germany, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. Advanced Clinical's North American offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional locations in Orlando, Florida, Boston, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a privately-held, single owner, global clinical research services organization, providing full-service CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Our company is committed to improving all lives touched by clinical research and we address the hopes of patients and healthcare professionals with industry-leading services and technology in life sciences. Visit our website to learn more about how we deliver a Better Clinical Experience: www.advancedclinical.com.

