Fuxing New Energy is building a wafer factory in Anhui Province and Tongwei is moving forward with its plan to increase polysilicon capacity to 430,000 metric tons by the end of 2023.Wafer manufacturer Fuxing New Energy has begun construction on a factory in Fuyao City, Anhui province. The manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 20 GW and will produce n-type large-size wafers. The total investment is estimated to be around RMB6.56 billion (US$1.03 billion). Dong Xingxue, former CEO of solar manufacturer LDK Solar, will be chairman of the company and will lead the management team. ...

