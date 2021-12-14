Ubiquity Opens Tulsa Office

Global BPO Expands U.S. Footprint to Meet Customer Demand in Healthcare and Tech-Driven Industries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, today announced the opening of its newest servicing center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ubiquity is anticipating global service needs by expanding both onshore and offshore, with another recent opening in Bogotá, Colombia.

The expansion will support the company's continued growth, beginning operations with two innovative healthcare clients. The servicing center is creating nearly 100 new jobs for Tulsa at launch, with more jobs opening in the coming months to support clients in the fintech, technology, and crypto sectors.

"We're thrilled to open an office in Tulsa and continue the strong momentum we continue to achieve in delivering game-changing customer experiences," said Matthew Nyren, CEO of Ubiquity. "The city has invested heavily in a host of initiatives that have created a deep talent pool and thriving economy, which make the city a great place to be."

As Oklahoma's second-largest city, Tulsa has emerged as a hub for technology and has a diverse economy, especially in sectors such as finance, aviation, and telecommunications. Tulsa's GDP is more than $57.8 billion and has grown by more than 44% over the past decade. Earlier this year, the Tulsa metropolitan area's population topped one million for the first time. In 2020, American Airlines announced it would invest $550 million in its investment base, making it the largest economic development investment in city history. Amazon recently announced plans to spend $130 million on a 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center near Tulsa International Airport.

Ubiquity's new office will be situated in the CityPlex Complex, a 25-minute drive from Tulsa International Airport. The office consists of a customer servicing center with more than 150 seats spread over nearly 18,000 square feet of office space.

"The global pandemic has reshaped customer expectations for healthcare and many other organizations, which are actively competing to shore up customer loyalty," Nyren explained. "They are doing so by making investments in customer servicing programs, and we're well positioned to help brands create great experiences with our tailored, relationship-based approach."

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity is the leading customer service and business process outsourcing services provider for highly complex industries, including financial services, crypto, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company has built a customer base that boasts some of the leading challenger brands in the world and a reputation for powering customer experience and customer acquisition growth through a mix of human and technological capabilities. Ubiquity's relationship-based outsourcing delivers increased returns for challenger brands and disruptors by increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity's Relationship-based Outsourcing pioneers next-gen CX, changing how brands interact with customers in an omnichannel world. Our teams of dedicated problem-solvers combine deep industry knowledge with an agile methodology to understand how customer experience supports a brand's objectives and devise plans to accelerate toward them. Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions across industries, including customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) and AI-enabled technologies, and Banking Operations support, incorporating fraud investigation, ID verification, and dispute and chargeback management. Ubiquity is headquartered in New York City and has delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Visit us at https://ubiquity.com, browse open positions at https://ubiquity.com/career, and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT:

Ubiquity

Matthew Agronin

matthew.agronin@ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677532/Ubiquity-Opens-Tulsa-Office