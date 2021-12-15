JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $30.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent company of JD Bank, today announced the closing of a $30.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem existing debt of $17.5 million, currently priced at 6.75%, and for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases and providing capital to the Bank to support growth.

The notes have a maturity date of December 15, 2031 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 3.75% for the first five years. Interest will be paid semi-annually beginning June 15, 2022. On December 15, 2026, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then current Three-Month Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 264 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The notes include a right of prepayment, without penalty, on or after December 15, 2026. The subordinated notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce W. Elder discussed the offering: "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering. This new capital is non-dilutive to current shareholders and enhances our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies. The current low interest rate environment allowed us to add an additional $12.5 million in subordinated debt to that which is being redeemed without incurring any additional interest expense."

Piper Sandler & Co served as the sole placement agent for the private offering. The Company was advised by Fenimore Kay Harrison, LLP.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 23 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. Investor Relations may be accessed on its website at jdbank.com .

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

