Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV: SAH) (the "Corporation") announces that it has completed its corporate name change from Sahara Energy Ltd. to Capitan Investment Ltd. as originally announced by news release dated December 3, 2021. Effective as of market open on December 22, 2021, the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new stock symbol, CAI.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Fiona Wang, Vice President

Phone: (571) 355-1488

Email: fiona.w@gccapholdings.com

